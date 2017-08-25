Tools for Teachers: Hazelwood West Middle School Teacher Wins $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Carrie Sansone is an elective teacher at Hazelwood West Middle school, focusing her teaching with the students in the gifted program. Her teaching includes critical thinking, problem solving, STEM, robotics and so much more to help the gifted students reach their full potential. That’s why she is receiving our $500 award from Weber Chevrolet and our Tools for Teachers honor. She is here today with her mom, Esther who nominated her!

