Police rule out murder-suicide after bodies found inside Glasgow Village home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are still trying to piece together what happened inside of a Glasgow Village home that left four people dead.

The scene was chaotic and tragic Thursday night in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive as officers discovered the bodies of a 57-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy, and 18-year-old and 20-year-old men inside the residence. The four people had been shot to death.

Family members contacted police to conduct a wellness check after not hearing from them on Wednesday.

“Our investigators are pretty confident in ruling out a murder suicide,” said Officer Benjamin Granda, spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department. “The autopsies are happening as we speak and once those are completed and we have a positive identification of the victims, we will be forthcoming with that information also.”

The St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the case.