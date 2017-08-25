TROY, Il. _The high school football season is finally here and they couldn't be more excited in Troy, Illinois! FOX 2's Chris Regnier and Lisa Hart are live at Triad High School for Menard's Pep Zone.
Pep Zone: Triad High School
