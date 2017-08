× Margie’s Money Saver: Snuggle into fall at Yankee Candle

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _You can smell the savings on this deal from Yankee Candle. Now through Sunday, get two free large candles when you buy two.

You will need a coupon code to get this offer.

Shipping adds $5.99 or is free on orders of $100. This breaks down to $13.99 per large candle.

To learn more visit: http://www.yankeecandle.com/browse/candles/large-jar–tumbler-candles/_/n-a4u?utm_contents

Coupon Code:

HALLOWEEN4