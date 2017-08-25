Iconic Richmond Heights flower shop forced out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - For more than 50 years, Waldbart Florist, has operated at the corner of Big Bend and Clayton Road in Richmond Heights. However, the fourth generation family business is being forced out.

“We have served this community, but this community has been very good to this florist,” said Claire Waldbart Kramer, Waldbart Florist.

The longtime landlord of their building passed away a few years ago. It was sold a couple of times and now the owner has new plans.

“They want to build something here for their business, so we have to go. I have no hard feelings,” Kramer said.

Claire Waldbart Kramer said their giftware is amazing, but creating the perfect flower arrangement is their specialty.

“Brett Hull comes in. I don’t follow hockey, but the men here are like ‘Hey, Hull's here,'" said Kramer.

Claire is an expert in flowers and won’t be closing the business when forced out after New Year's Day.

“I don’t know where I’m going yet. I do have a couple of prospects. I’m talking to a couple of people. Don’t know, I can’t tell you,” she said.

Waldbart Florist has a landmark 100-year-old neon sign that Claire said if she can’t take with her, a collector has offered to take care of it. They hope to stay in the Richmond Heights area to continue to serve their customers, since most of their business is in Richmond Heights, Clayton, and the Central West End.