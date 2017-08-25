Excitement building on the eve of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ill. – On Friday, IndyCar drivers competed in time trials and took practice laps around the Gateway Motorsports Park. The results of the qualifying round will determine where the drivers start in Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

Two of the drivers, Tony Kanaan and Helio Castroneves, are returning to Gateway for the second time.

Castroneves, a three-time winner of the prestigious Indianapolis 500, won last time he raced at Gateway and he knows this track is very different than most.

“It’s very unique. Normally the oval shape is similar from one end to the other. Here it is like an egg shape, so you get to turn one it is really sharp and you get to turn three and four it is really wide,” he said.

The race starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. For a full schedule of the day’s events, visit GatewayMSP.com.