A.J. McQueen 2017 summer tour at Blank Space

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A.J. McQueen is a poet, activist and artist. He's also a St. Louis native who was recognized by President Obama by receiving the White House Service Achievement Award for his youth support and positive music.

McQueen wants people to put down guns and pickup pens to express themselves without violence. He will be performing Sunday night at Blank Space on Cherokee.

He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss his accomplishments and the show.

A.J. McQueen

Sunday, August 27

Blank Space St. Louis

2847 Cherokee Street

Doors open at 7 p.m. | Show starts at 8 p.m.

Free admission 18+