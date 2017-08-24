× Police: University City man attacked from behind in robbery attempt

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Investigators with the University City Police Department are looking for two men who committed a strong-arm robbery late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Det. Sgt. Shawn Whitley, the incident occurred in the 7000 block of Stanford around 6:30 p.m.

Police found the victim, who said he was walking east on Stanford when he was attacked from behind by two men and knocked to the ground. The suspects kept hitting the victim and demanded his property. The victim told his assailants he didn’t have anything on him and the suspects then ran off.

The suspects didn’t display any weapons during the robbery, Whitley said.

Officers searched the area for several areas but could not locate the suspects. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the University City Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 314-725-2211 (x8010) or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.