ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A bank robber hit a south St. Louis County bank in the middle of the day Thursday.

According to police, the robbery occurred just after 1 p.m. at the PNC Bank branch in the 8900 block of Gravois Avenue.

The suspect approached the teller, implied he had a weapon, and left on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Police believe he escaped by running through nearby backyards.

The bank was shut down for about two hours while police investigated.