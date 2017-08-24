Man charged after driving car into protest for a transgender woman killed by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A man was charged Thursday after driving his car into a vigil for a transgender woman killed by police.

Mark Colao faces a felony charge for resisting arrest after fleeing the scene. He also faces misdemeanor charges for careless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of the accident. Police have released surveillance video of the incident.

The incident happened Wednesday night on Manchester Road not far from the Transgender Memorial Garden where the vigil was held for Kiwi Herring. St. Louis Police say that the vehicle approached the protesters, the driver honked their horn and attempted to drive around the demonstration.

Police say that protesters surrounded the vehicle and began striking it. They also kicked and jumped on top of the vehicle. Some of the protesters suffered minor injuries, such as scrapes and cuts, but none needed medical attention.

Police say Colao started to drive away when three protesters fell from the vehicle. Police say they tried to stop driver, who initially refused to stop. He stopped about a block away from the incident and was taken into custody for felony fleeing.

Herring was shot and killed by St. Louis police officers Tuesday following a call for a cutting in north St. Louis. Officers arrived on the scene and confronted Herring, who was holding a knife and refused to drop the weapon.

Herring stabbed an officer in the arm and a neighbor. A partner of Herring, Kristy Thompson, was charged with assault and armed criminal action for her role in the stabbing of a neighbor who is still in serious condition.