Humane Society of Missouri to celebrate National Dog Day Aug. 26

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _National Dog Day is this weekend and there lots of furry little friends that can make your family complete. Becky Krueger with the Humane Society of Missouri shares the benefits of fostering a dog.

This Saturday, dog owners can celebrate their furry friends in a variety of ways from buying a special treat to playing with a favorite toy. Every dog deserves to feel special on this holiday and the Humane Society of Missouri has ideas for showing Dog Day love to shelter animals while they wait for their forever home.

Lend your time:

The Humane Society of Missouri always welcomes new or returning volunteers. Opportunities include dog walker, kennel enrichment crew, adoption ambassador, humane educator and gift shop attendant, among others.

Lend your home:

Provide foster care for animals awaiting adoption. Foster care saves lives by providing temporary care to underage, injured or ill animals, giving them the time they need to heal and grow strong enough for adoption.

Lend your things:

The Humane Society of Missouri accepts used items that are clean and in good condition. Bedding, grooming supplies, toys and more are all appreciated.

Lend your voice:

Children ages 6 - 15 can sign up to take part in the Humane Society of Missouri`s Shelter Buddies Reading Program. Reading to the dogs comforts them, reduces anxiety and leads to quicker adoptions.

Lend your ideas:

Opportunities are endless when it comes to helping dogs without homes. Fundraising ideas include throwing a dog-themed birthday party to benefit the Humane Society of Missouri, hosting a trivia night, planning a used-toy drive or even setting up a classic lemonade stand fundraiser!

Whether or not you have a dog at home, consider giving back on National Dog Day. If you are interested in providing a forever home for a shelter dog at the Humane Society of Missouri, visit one of our three locations in St. Louis City, Chesterfield Valley and Maryland Heights.

Visit www.hsmo.org for an up-to-date wish list from each shelter location.