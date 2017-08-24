City safety, St. Louis traffic officials applaud speed limit reduction near Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – City officials say a road that carries heavy traffic was in need of a slowdown. A slowdown in the speed limit, that is.

Lindell Boulevard pulls about 16,000 drivers a day to Washington University, The Missouri History Museum, Forest Park, the Central West End, midtown, and other attractions.

The busy thoroughfare now has a 25 mile an hour speed limit, the same on either side of Kingshighway.

It wasn’t until last year that the speed limit west of Kingshighway to Skinker was 35 mph, St. Louis Traffic Engineer Jamie Wilson said.

“We always hear from residents on streets, such as this about motorists speeding through. You can see people speeding through,” Wilson said. “So anything we can do to reduce the speed and increase the safety, is what we’re interested in.”

Lindell Boulevard spans more than four miles between Skinker and midtown, where it turns into Olive Street.

That stretch was in need of a safety upgrade, Wilson said, especially given where it is situated.

“Running on the north side of Forest Park, and then the History Museum, the proximity to Washington University on the west end, and the Barnes area to the east end, it’s a unique road.”

As for any complaints that a reduction in the speed limit is a speed trap?

“It’s kind of hard to argue when clearly you got caught going a higher speed,” Wilson said, noting that the change has been in effect for about a year.