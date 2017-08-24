City leaders hope O’Fallon Park renovations will help deter crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Major changes are coming to a popular north St. Louis City park.

A $1.2 million plan will give O'Fallon Park a whole new look.

"This park is a shadow of what it used to be 30 years ago," said Alderman John Collins-Muhammed.

Collins-Muhammed said his wish is that the park in his ward would one day look just like Forest and Tower Grove parks.

"Curb extensions, redoing the picnic areas, making sure the grass is cut, making sure that forestry and streets are actually coming and picking up the trash," he said.

For Darrell Jamison, fishing at the park is nothing short of nostalgia.

"I remember my mom and my dad bringing us to fish here," said Jamison, who has lived near the park for 40 years.

Jamison admitted that the park isn't what it used to be when he was a child, but said he's optimistic about the upcoming changes.

"The environment alone needs to be more fresh and more people friendly and more like you want to get out of the ghetto," he said.

Collins-Muhammed said that taxpayer money being invested in redoing the park could also have some long-term benefits when it comes to keeping the community safe.

"We need park rangers, we need qualified staff to manage this park," he said. "We are installing speed bumps at various parts and intersections to deter dangerous and reckless driving to stop speeding drivers and to keep people safe."

The alderman went on to say that the challenge to secure funding is all worth, the end result that he believes will impact his community in a positive way.

"We want something that our residents can be proud of," he said.

Collins-Muhammed said the work is expected to begin no later than August of next year.