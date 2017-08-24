× Another communications staffer departs White House

The White House’s revolving door has seen more out than in lately, as White House director of rapid response Andrew Hemming became the latest communications and former Republican National Committee staffer to depart the chaotic Trump administration Thursday.

The departure, first reported by Politico, was a mutual decision, a White House source told CNN.

Hemming’s White House role involved circulating positive news articles, often from conservative media outlets, about the Trump administration to reporters.

He joined the administration following work during the 2016 campaign for Rick Perry, followed by a stint at the Republican National Committee, where he worked alongside Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer.

Hemming’s exit comes weeks after the White House departures of his embattled former RNC colleagues; Priebus was ousted as chief of staff in late July, and Spicer resigned from his press secretary post one week earlier.

Shakeups in the White House communications team have continued through the summer.

Anthony Scaramucci assumed the communications director role upon Spicer’s departure, naming Sarah Huckabee Sanders press secretary.

Another RNC staffer, Michael Short, left his role as senior assistant press secretary July 25. And Scaramucci was out just over a week later, after he unleashed a vulgar tirade against two top White House officials in a conversation with a reporter.

A source with knowledge of the staff shakeup told CNN in late July that deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters, who also worked on the 2016 campaign at the RNC under Spicer, would not resign and is expected to stay on.

Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks was named interim White House communications director August 16. A White House official said in a statement that the administration will “make an announcement on a permanent communications director at the appropriate time.”

Earlier this month, a White House official told CNN there were internal discussions that Stephen Miller, a senior adviser on policy, could be considered for an elevated communications role in addition to his current position.