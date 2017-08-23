× Two injured in south St. Louis domestic dispute

ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured during a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred just after midnight at a residence in the 3000 block of Ohio Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

When police arrived at the home, a 38-year-old man said he was involved in an altercation with two people, both of whom he knew. The man said these two individuals pulled out a gun and a hammer, respectively.

The 38-year-old told police one of assailants struck him with the hammer. The victim got a knife and attempted to defend himself, causing the hammer-wielding suspect to fall through a glass table, slicing his arm. The suspect with the gun shot at the victim, wounding him in the foot.

Both the victim and one of the suspects were taken to the hospital where their conditions were listed as stable.

The suspect armed with the gun was located a short time later and taken into custody.