× Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Reputation’

After days of dropping a series of slithering clues, the Taylor Swift surprise machine has struck again.

The singer has put speculation to rest by announcing she will release a new album called “Reputation” on November 10, according to social media posts.

She is set to unveil a new single from the album Thursday night.

The reveal comes just two days after Swift stirred her passionate fans into a frenzy with cryptic teases featuring a snake on her social media account.

Exactly how her teases tie into her album’s overall theme is not yet clear, but they could be a reference to her complicated history with the animal.

Swift’s post announcing the album also teased some new promotional art, with one photo showing the singer’s face covered in newspaper print.

“Reputation” is set to be the pop star’s sixth studio album.

Her last record, “1989,” was released in 2014 and sold 1.2 million copies in its first week.

The album’s success gave way to a monster tour and an arguably bigger interest in Swift herself, especially her romantic life and alleged feuds with other celebrities.

Swift then took what appeared to be a major break from the limelight, notably taking a longer stretch of time to release her next record. Prior to “Reputation,” Swift released a new album roughly every two years.

Swift found herself back in the public eye earlier this month when she delivered testimony in a trial against a former radio personality who she accused of groping her back in 2013.

Swift won the case and was awarded $1 in damages, a symbolic move.

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN