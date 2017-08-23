Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Grab your appetite and head out to dinner Thursday night for celebrity waiter night. Proceeds go towards the St. Louis crisis nursery. The honorary media co-chair is FOX 2/KPLR 11's Mike Colombo. More than 100 national and local celebrities will mingle with diners to encourage donations.

The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is committed to preventing child abuse and neglect by offering real help and real hope to families in need. The crisis nursery is an independent, not-for-profit agency providing short-term, safe havens to 7,200 children a year. The crisis nursery provides care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at five sites, serving families throughout the greater St. Louis, St. Charles, southern Illinois and surrounding areas.

St. Louis Crisis Nursery Celebrity Waiters Night

West county center restaurants:

Bravo!

McCormick & Schmick`s

J. Gilberts

California Pizza Kitchen

Thursday, August 24 4pm-9pm

More info: CrisisNurseryKids.org