Pressure is building on Sen. Nadal to resign over Facebook post about President Trump

ST. LOUIS - As bi-partisan pressure builds from lawmakers for Senator Chapelle-Nadal to resign for her Facebook post about President Trump. Constituent Nick Kassoff says she needs to stay and many feel the same way. "I don’t want my senator expelled. Absolutely not. I think Maria has done a great job of representing her constituents.”

Lt. Governor Mike Parson has other feelings. He spoke to Vic Faust over the phone from his home Wednesday. “I can’t imagine people in her district would be wanting her to ask for assassination of President of the United States. I don't believe that would be the consensus of the district.”

I also asked Governor Greitens for a comment before his Facebook live session this morning on Sen. Chappelle-Nadal and here is what he said. “I believe Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal should resign. I can also tell you I have talked to lt. Governor and I have talked with senate leadership, if she doesn’t resign, steps will be taken to remove her.” Yesterday parson officially asked for a special legislative session to remover the senator. The legislature can call itself into session with a three-fourths vote of members in each chamber. Parson believes there will be support. “I believe they will come into a special session, I believe there will be a vote and I believe she'll lose that vote when it comes.”

As for constituent Nick Kasoff, he will hold out hope. “I don’t share a lot of her political positions but I respect her as both a legislature and as a good person.”