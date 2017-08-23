Police investigate Jack in the Box armed robbery on Grand

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Jack in the Box restaurant at gunpoint on Tuesday.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, the robbery took place just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of S. Grand Boulevard.

The suspect walked up to the counter, pulled out a gun, hopped the front counter, and demanded money from the safe.

When the employee was unable to open the safe, the suspect ordered the employee to open two registers. The suspect took the cash from the registers and fled on foot.

None of the employees were injured, Freeman said.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man between 20 and 25 years of age, standing 5’3″ to 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 to 150 pounds, with a muscular build, dark complexion, and a goatee. He was wearing a sleeveless black and grey hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.