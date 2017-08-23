FOX 2 and KPLR 11, along with CBS Radio, St. Louis County Parks and thousands of onlookers gathered for a Total Eclipse Viewing Party at Jefferson Barracks Park. Hosted by FOX 2’s Mandy Murphey and Meteorologist, Chris Higgins, attendees could sample food truck cuisine, dance and sway to live music from Cold Roses and Nina Diaz, and get a first glimpse at a special edition commemorative Solar Eclipse Stamp from the US Postal Service.
PICTURES: Solar Eclipse Viewing Party 2017
-
‘Solar Eclipse Viewing Party’ at Jefferson Barracks Park
-
All Jefferson County schools will be closed for solar eclipse
-
Total Solar Eclipse viewing events in MO and IL
-
MODOT and IDOT warning drivers to be prepared for the Great American Eclipse
-
Amazon recalls solar glasses
-
-
Warning: You need to protect your eyes with certified solar eclipse glasses
-
Better Business Bureau- Don’t let the eclipse blind you to scams
-
Where you can buy protective eclipse glasses
-
St. Charles County parks eclipse viewing
-
Carbondale bracing for 90K visitors for solar eclipse
-
-
Local task force prepares for August’s total solar eclipse
-
Conservation Connection – Eclipse viewing information and advice
-
Festus readies for tourism boost with upcoming total solar eclipse