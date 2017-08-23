How would you spend $700 million if you won Wednesday Powerball jackpot?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO –Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot was the second largest of all time. Tonight`s drawing was the 21st since the Powerball jackpot was last hit in June in California.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.6 billion in January of 2016 when there were three winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The cash value of tonight $700-million-dollar jackpot is $443.3 million dollars.

The odds of winning tonight`s jackpot was about 1 in 292 million.

Katherine Hessel talked to people purchasing Powerball tickets and what they would do with the money if they won.