Car hits demonstrators following vigil in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday night a car drove into a crowd following a vigil to remember a transgender woman killed by police Tuesday. Several people suffered minor injuries, like scrapes and cuts, but nothing needing medical attention.

The incident happened on Manchester Road not far from the Transgender Memorial Garden where the vigil was held for Kiwi Herring.

Herring was shot and killed by St. Louis police officers Tuesday, following a call for cutting in north St. Louis.

Officers arriving on the scene confronted Herring who was holding a knife and refused to drop the weapon, stabbing an officer in the arm and a neighbor.

A partner of Herring, Kristy Thompson, was charged today with assault and armed criminal action for her role in the stabbing of a neighbor who is still in serious condition.

Pix from car that drove through protesters, car stopped was surrounded, then drove through, one person ended up on hood, only minor injuries pic.twitter.com/EYNxSJARoF — David Carson (@PDPJ) August 24, 2017