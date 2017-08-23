× Body pulled from Mississippi River near Sauget IL

SAUGET, IL –Around 7 pm Wednesday evening first responders were called to Sauget IL for a water rescue. The call was dispatched by the St. Clair County Emergency Management for rescue units to respond to an area near the old Cahokia Power Plant in Sauget.

The St. Louis Fire Department launched a marine unit to assist the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in the recovery of body in the Mississippi River.

The body has been recovered from the river and is now in the custody of law enforcement.

Fox 2 has been told that Cahokia Fire and Police Departments will take the lead into the investigation of why the body was in the river.