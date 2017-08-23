Bicycle-riding burglar charged in more than half dozen cases in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police say a man seen riding his bicycle through various south St. Louis neighborhoods is responsible for more than a half dozen burglaries.

Kyeon Williams, 27, of St. Ann, faces nearly two dozen counts, including burglary, stealing, and property damage.

Authorities said surveillance images show Williams riding a bicycle in mid-August on the 6500 block of Hancock Place. A similar image from late July allegedly shows Williams riding his bicycle on the 5500 block of Goethe, south of Eichelberger.

In both images, he appears to be wearing the same shoes and hat, and he is carry a green messenger bag.

Police allege that Williams entered a rear window of a home on Alma Avenue, near Carondelet Park, and allegedly stole an AR-15 rifle, watches, and rings.

In another incident on Mitchell Place, he is accused of kicking in a basement door, and damaging a door frame. He allegedly stole a 9mm handgun, and $2,000 worth of currency, police said.

Williams is being held on $75,000 cash-only bond.