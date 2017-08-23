$700 million Powerball jackpot at second highest level; drawing tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — It is the second largest Powerball jackpot of all time. Wednesday night's drawing will be the 21st since the Powerball jackpot was last hit June 10th in California.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.6 billion in January of 2016. here were three winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The cash value of the $700 million jackpot is $443.3 million. The odds of winning Wednesday's jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

To put that in perspective, there are about 324 million people in the United states. Your chance of winning the Powerball is like being the one lucky person in the entire country to win the jackpot with everyone else losing.

The odds are better that you could win one of the smaller prizes. Matching just five regular balls will get you a million dollars. Matching just the Powerball will get you $4.

The drawing will happen at 9:59 p.m.