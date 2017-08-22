Suspect killed, officer injured in St. Louis police shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A suspect is dead and a police officer was injured Tuesday morning in St. Louis City.

The incident took place around 8:00 a.m. in the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue, in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

According to Interim Police Chief Larry O'Toole, two officers were called to the home for reports of a stabbing. They arrived to find a man wounded with lacerations to his face, arms, and torso. The victim said the suspect cut him and was in the apartment next door.

The officers entered the suspect's apartment to confront him. O'Toole said the suspect did not comply with officers and attacked them with a large kitchen knife, cutting one officer on the arm. Both officers then shot the suspect, killing him.

Police said there have been several calls to that address for domestic abuse in the past. Two small children were also inside of the home at the time of the shooting. They were unharmed.

The injured officer, who has seven years-of-service, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The second officer has been with the department for nine years.

Both have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Meanwhile, investigators learned a 28-year-old woman, who was in the apartment with the deceased suspect, was involved in the initial attack on their neighbor. The woman was taken into custody at the scene.

The neighbor's condition is unknown at this time.