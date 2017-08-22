× Proposed luxury high-rise sparks debate on tax breaks

ST. LOUIS – New construction is going up throughout St. Louis. Many of the projects are tied to tax breaks and that’s sparking a debate.

It comes after plans to build a 36-story luxury high-rise in the Central West End were unveiled. But the development will only happen if builders get a sales tax break from the city on construction materials.

Some redevelopment commissioners say giving incentives for every project puts too much burden on taxpayers.

But many agree without the tax incentives, it’s difficult to attract new projects to the area.

The redevelopment authority approved the high-rise, but the Board of Aldermen still needs to vote on it.