New routine for parents as school year gets underway, testing their teens for drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - A new school year is underway for thousands of high school students in the St. Louis area. For many parents, getting their teens randomly tested for drugs is part of their back to school routine.

The opioid crisis in Missouri has many parents worried and rightly so. The drugs are claiming young lives. Tim Maxvill, co-owner of Any Lab Test Now in Chesterfield says, "We probably get 20 kids a month that are getting tested by their parents. Sometimes they are pleasantly surprised by the results. Other times not so much."

Maxvill says the tests are confidential and the results are only given to parents who own them. How soon results are available depend on the kind of test given.

Maxvill says the results are accurate. "These tests are spot on. There's not many issues with false readings anymore."

The goal is to get youngsters the help they need so they can be drug free and have bright futures.