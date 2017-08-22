Laclede Ave. closed in Midtown as SLU students return to class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Students at St. Louis University will be moving back to campus over the next few days and a road will be closed during the process.

Laclede Avenue between Grand Boulevard and Spring Ave. will be closed to normal traffic. The westbound lane of Laclede Ave. will be shut down to traffic, and drivers will not be able to turn west onto Laclede Ave. from Grand Blvd.

The closure will begin Tuesday evening (Aug. 22) and last until Thursday morning (Aug. 24).

St. Louis University has eight on-campus residence halls and four on-campus apartment complexes. According to the university, 92 percent of freshmen live on campus.

New students, including freshmen and transfer students, will be moving in Wednesday (Aug. 23), so people can expect increased traffic and congestion in the Midtown area throughout the day.

Fall classes begin Monday (Aug. 28).