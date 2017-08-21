× University Texas removed four Confederate statues

The University of Texas in Austin has removed four Confederate statues, according to campus police spokeswoman Cindy Posey. A small crowd watched as statues of Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the university’s Main Mall. The action comes after white nationalists marched last Saturday to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter-protester was killed amid violent clashes between demonstrators.