Special eclipse flight a flop for some

ST. LOUIS – It turns out the best vantage point to watch an eclipse is the one available to everyone: watch it from the ground. In what was promoted as being an unmatched chance to see the eclipse from the air, Southwest Airlines Flight 1577 went from Denver to St. Louis, offering passengers a chance to witness the celestial event.

Unfortunately, many passengers thought the flight was a flop.

San Diego native Tom Burgeson said the flight was on his bucket list.

“This is one thing I have never done in my life,” he said.

Others didn’t know they had booked the eclipse flight but were excited, like a group of seven from Washington, Missouri.

“Since we’re missing the ground part kind of fun to see it from the air,” said Heidi Wunderlich.

The airline handed out eclipse glasses to watch the event and passengers also received a coupon for a free cocktail. Flight attendants prepared and served the free cocktails, some with special names like Solar Flare. They were popular.

At one point, the captain said we could see the sun outside the right side of the plane; but people seated on that side said the clouds blocked theirs view.

Once the plane landed in St. Louis, the affects from the eclipse were obvious. Nighttime fell on Lambert Airport. Then lights came on.

Passengers had mixed reviews of the eclipse flight. One woman said it was worth it, while another female passenger complained that she didn’t see anything. A man gave this advice: watch it from the ground.

Southwest called the flight a success.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience to fly along the path of a solar eclipse,” said company spokesman Dan Landson.

Still, plenty of people were disappointed.​ Passengers did enjoy the free cocktails, though.