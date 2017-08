Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join FOX 2 and KPLR 11, along with CBS Radio and St. Louis County Parks for a Total Eclipse Viewing Party at Jefferson Barracks Park. It will be hosted by FOX 2's Mandy Murphey and Meteorologist, Chris Higgins.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and all cars must be parked by 12:45 p.m.

We'll have food trucks and live music. Bring your glasses, sunscreen, blankets and chairs!