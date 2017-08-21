× Solar eclipse viewing forecast for St. Louis

Well, the big day is finally here! As expected, a massive storm complex developed overnight over Iowa and is spreading a large canopy of high clouds southeast into northern Missouri and central Illinois early this morning. An outflow boundary generated by rain cooled air is dropping southeast out of Iowa into northern Missouri and may ultimately make it to about I-70 by midday. Some spotty thunderstorms may develop along and north of this boundary this morning…but nothing widespread.

In addition, high clouds are streaming east out of Kansas off a separate storm complex and those are filling the skies with a high thin overcast from western into southeast Missouri.

So, what does that leave us with for eclipse time? A heavy mix of clouds and sunshine with a spot storm possible. The high clouds should be transparent enough in most cases to leave the sun visible; just a little fuzzy. There will also be pockets of cumulus clouds around, although those may dissipate somewhat as the eclipse max approaches.

Overall, it’s not prefect viewing, but it’s not terrible either. Perhaps slightly better than it looked Sunday. So I’ll tweak the viewing forecast up a bit back to “Marginal to Fair” to account for slightly better conditions in a few areas.

You can check the current cloud cover where you live by using our interactive radar. The tool is located in the weather section of FOX2Now.com.

By FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins.