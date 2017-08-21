Plane flips at Perryville Airport after eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO - A plane flipped over after a liftoff attempt at the Perryville Airport. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, shortly after a solar eclipse.

At 1:45 p.m., a two-seat plane was taking off from the Perryville Municipal Airport when the pilot lost control and ran off into the grass and overturned the aircraft.

The pilot started to lose control before lifting his wheels off the ground. The aircraft hit runway lights and flipped over, landing off the runway.

"This was just a two seater with only the pilot inside. He was able to walk away and reportedly refused treatment," said William Jones, Perryville Assistant Chief of Police & Fire Services. "This was also the busiest day ever at this airport, with 139 planes taking off and landing today for people who came here just to see the eclipse."

The FAA will investigate.