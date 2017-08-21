Kirkwood neighborhood hopes speeders take heed before someone gets hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Speeding long Lindeman Rd. near Dougherty Ferry Rd. has neighbors concerned.

A mailbox, power pole, and driveway lamp were all knocked over then a car going too fast done Lindeman lost control and went off the road.

Neighbors said this small stretch of Lindemen seems to be the most accident prone and they have a theory why. They said there was a dip in the road right over that hill and people going too fast easily lose control.

People run and walk their dogs along this road and neighbors want everyone to slow down before something worse than a mailbox gets hit.

Police said they do not have more accidents along that stretch of road compared to other areas but drivers do need to slow down.