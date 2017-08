Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Columbia, Missouri to Carbondale, Illinois and everywhere in between, millions of people watched in awe Monday afternoon at the total solar eclipse.

"It was just awesome," said Kim Jackson. "It's a once in a lifetime event and we're just happy to be apart of it."

"When the sun goes away for a moment and the moon is in the middle--like she said earlier--it was like they were having a little love affair and made everybody blush, so it was cute; it was really cute to see​."