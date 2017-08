Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – When the moon began moving in on the sun, the folks along Route 66 in St. Clair, Missouri got their eclipse and their kicks!

People began cheering once it reached the point of totality. And then it fell silent as people stopped everything and stared, awestruck in the moment.

Many people came from all over the country, choosing St. Clair as ground zero because of the expected clear skies and proximity to where they lived to the path of totality.

Many in attendance said they can’t wait for the next total eclipse in 2024.