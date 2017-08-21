× Festus man proposes to girlfriend during eclipse to create ‘double memory’

FESTUS, Mo. – When Jesse Dinatale thought about how he’d ask girlfriend Karina Whitney to marry him, an astronomical event wasn’t the first thing he considered using to create the perfect moment.

After nearly three years together, Dinatale’s first thought was to create a video showing him asking members of Karina Whitney’s family if he could ask for her hand.

But when the Great American Eclipse came into focus as a thing, he saw the opportunity to create what he called “a double memory.”

You can see how it all played out on Monday, as the pair, along with other friends and family, including the future best man, watched the eclipse.

If the eclipse’s “totality” only lasted 2:36, it felt more like an eternity to Dinatale with Whitney’s back turned.

“You have no clue,” he told FOX2 afterward.

But eventually, she did turn around.

“I cried like a little baby,” Whitney said adding that she had no idea what was coming. Then came shock. “All of a sudden the waterworks started.”

“You can’t ask for something better than what just happened,” said Dinatale.

The couple won’t wait for the next eclipse to walk down the aisle. A fall wedding is planned for October 2018.