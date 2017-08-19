Tourist starting to flow into the St. Louis area for the eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The countdown is on and the Great American Eclipse is just two days away Saturday.

Parts of the St. Louis area are in the path of the totality and people have already started coming to our area from all over the country.

St. Louis Science Center is preparing to witness the historic once in a life time event.

On Monday August 21st, a solar eclipse will travel across the entire United States and it's considered one of the biggest event of the decade. It’s also shaping up to be one of the biggest tourism events ever.

The St. Louis Science Center is celebrating the upcoming total solar eclipse by giving visitors a change to learn from various experts while handing out free eclipse glasses while supplies last.