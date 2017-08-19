Police sergeant raising money for injured officers, sadden by violence against law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Two police officers have died and 5 others wounded during shooting incidents in Pennsylvania and Florida Friday night. The news was too much to take for those raising money for two injured St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Saturday morning.

“It was a tough night and unfortunately it’s a sign of the times right now,” said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Sgt. Charles Lowe.

He helped organize a Top 50 car show on the Muny Parking lot in Forest Park Saturday.

“It makes me want to jump right in and do something like this for them,” said John Moss. He’s with a group called the Give Back Pack. They put on weekend classic car shows for sick children. Saturday’s show benefited two officers injured during a traffic crash in March.

“This is kind of huge to see others thinking about you,” said Sgt. Charles Lowe, one of the event organizers. “It’s kind of humbling actually to see all of this.”

Classic cars from several different areas were part of a Top 50 show. Raffle tickets were sold to help raise money for the officers and their families. One of the officers is rehabbing in a Nebraska medical facility and other is out of the hospital but has not yet healed.

Lowe said a fundraising event such as the car show sends a powerful message to all of his fellow officers.

“Not only with the financial support but just the moral support,” he said. “Some people still do care.”