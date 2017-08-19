× Police looking for missing St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the publics’ help to locate a missing north St. Louis County man.

Police say Lawrence Stephen Young, 37, was last seen leaving his residence on Celerity Street Friday night at 9 pm.

Young is an African-American male, who 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

He may be driving a silver 2004 Infinity G35, with Missouri license plate: 350GT

Police say Young left his home after making suicidal comments to his family.

Young requires daily medication and left without his medicine and cellphone.

If you’ve seen Mr. Young, please all 911 or the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.