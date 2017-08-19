Forklift driver injured when sidewalk collapses in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Saturday as dozens of St. Louisans were enjoying the Rise Up Festival on Washington Avenue a sidewalk collapsed between 15th street and 18th street around 6:45 pm.

Witnesses at the scene say a man was driving a forklift on the sideway when the sidewalk collapsed. They’ve also told Fox 2 that they could see the man’s hands and feet moving in the sinkhole.

First responders on the scene rescued the man and he was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The festival in Washington Avenue is celebration to recognize the revitalization the area surround Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis.

The festival is being held between 16th street and 18th street featuring painters, musicians and food.

Organizers say all of the vendors are local and from the surrounding St. Louis area.

