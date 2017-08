Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Two police officers are hospitalized after a suspect struck their vehicle in south St. Louis. The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Morganford Road and Fyler, south of Tower Grove Park.

Both officers sustained injuries to the head. They are expected to survive.

The suspect involved in the crash has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.