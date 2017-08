Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating two murders in St. Louis City. Officers found a man's body around 6:45 p.m. on Thekla Avenue at Union Boulevard. Police are trying to figure out if he was shot.

About an hour earlier, a 45-year-old man was shot on Texas Avenue at Shenandoah in south St. Louis. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.