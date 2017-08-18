Town and Country school provides occupational therapy for special needs students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A one of its kind school in the St. Louis area—Promise Christian Academy in Town and Country—is a private, faith-based school that takes a therapeutic approach to special education, with specific programs designed to meet all of its students’ individual needs.

Promise Christian Academy has 30 special needs students, ages 5 through 21, with diagnoses ranging from autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, anxiety, and even ADHD.

Each child receives a minimum of 40 minutes of occupational therapy per day.

And while Promise Academy is a Christian school, a specific faith is not required to attend.

In fact, Promise Christian Academy is so successful, money is being raised to build a bigger school.