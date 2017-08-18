St. Charles County parks eclipse viewing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Thousands of people are expected in St. Charles County to view the eclipse, as amateur astronomers from around the country will be making their way to three county parks.

Skywatchers Friday were picking up eclipse packets at St. Charles County parks, which includes a pair of solar eclipse glasses, a parking pass, and information sheets. They can purchase commemorative tee shirts for $10.

St. Charles County Parks and Recreation marketing coordinator Nancy Lee Gomer said people began registering in January.

"As far as Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois; those are the ones that I do know of that registered early on," she said.

The "Total Eclipse in the Park" celebration is at three St. Charles County parks: Klondike Park near Augusta, Broemmelsiek Park near Defiance, and Quail Ridge Park near Wentzville. Gates will open at 9 a.m. at each park with music, food, and even a live video feed of the eclipse moving across the country.

"We'll have a NASA feed that's going to be appearing on a 65-inch television and I'm almost confident the guests are going to use that for a selfie station," Gomer said.

Jim Twellman, executive director of the Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri, will be at Klondike Park with a special filtered telescope that will be available to the public for viewing.​