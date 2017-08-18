Opponents submit petition calling for repeal of Missouri right-to-work law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. _Opponents of Missouri's new right to work law plan a rally August 28 in Jefferson City. Governor Eric Greitens signed the bill in February, making Missouri the 28th right-to-work state where workers are not required to join a union.Workers and labor leaders have collected signatures on a petition calling for the bill's repeal. They will present the petition to the secretary of state's office after a rally at 9 a.m.