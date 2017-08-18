× Motorcycle driver, passenger killed in Belleville crash

BELLEVILLE, IL – A crash Thursday night in Belleville has left two people dead. Belleville Police responded to the two vehicle crash at South Belt West and State Street around 8:50pm.

A white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz and a 2000 BMW 259R motorcycle collided. The 66 year old male driver and 60 year old female passenger of the motorcycle were rushed to the hospital where they died from their injuries. The 23 year old driver of the Chevrolet was treated on scene and taken into police custody for further investigation. The names of the victims have not have been released.

Belleville Crime Scene Investigators and Traffic Officers are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Belleville Police at 618-234-1212.