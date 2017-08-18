Man accused of trying to carjack three New Mexico football players

ALBUQUERQUE – Police arrested a suspected carjacker who apparently made a poor choice of potential victims.

Albuquerque officers booked 20-year-old Angelo Martinez after the attempted robbery last week, according to KRQE.

The players said they saw Martinez hanging around the Loma Linda Community Center football field, but had no idea who he was, according to KOAT. When they walked to their car, one of the players told KOAT Martinez was “acting sketchy as if he was trying to get in.”

Several members of the team finally agreed to give him a ride, but said he kept changing his mind about his destination. After the football players finally pulled over in front of a home along Girard SE in Albuquerque, Martinez allegedly pulled out a gun and ordered them out of the car.

The men got out, but when they saw Martinez fumble with the gun, one of the players got back in the car and struck him in the face, according to KOAT. The rest of the football players then jumped on Martinez and restrained him until police arrived.

According to KOAT, the gun wasn’t real, but Martinez was also carrying a knife and a note reading “Give me the keys to your wip and a nobody get heart. I know where you live so don’t make me kill.”