Festival of The Little Hills this weekend in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. _Historic St. Charles' largest festival of the year is happening at Frontier Park this weekend (Aug. 18-20). The event features over 300 booths including more than 250 crafters and dozens of food vendors.

Live entertainment includes bands, magic and cowboy tricks. There will also be activities geared towards kids. The shops on Main Street will be open also.

Free shuttle service to festival is available from St. Charles West High School, Executive Personal Computers (at Interstate 70 and Cave Springs) and from Duchesne High School (Saturday and Sunday only).

Several streets will be closed in Historic St. Charles throughout the event. Pets are permitted on the nearby Katy Trail, but pets are not allowed in Frontier Park during the festival.

Festival dates:

Friday, August 18, 2017; 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday, August 19, 2017; 9:30 am - 10:00 pm

Sunday, August 20, 2017; 9:30 am - 5:00 pm

For more information, visit: http://www.festivalofthelittlehills.com/